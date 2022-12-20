Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
- Country:
- United States
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.
No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 343 kilometers northwest of San Francisco.
Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.
The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.
That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 25-kilometer drive to downtown San Francisco.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- San Francisco
- Ferndale
- El Cerrito
- Northern California
ALSO READ
Air India grapples with cabin crew constraints; cancels Delhi-San Francisco flights
AI launches Mumbai-San Francisco direct flight; increases India-US frequency to 40 non-stop flights
Scindia inaugurates Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco direct flight
Waymo seeks permit to sell self-driving car rides in San Francisco
Indian origin teen jumps off San Francisco bridge; Doctors say children rarely show depression but can have strong suicidal thoughts