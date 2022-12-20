Left Menu

Akhilesh slams UP govt for lack of shelter homes for cold-struck poor

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the life of common man has gone awry due to the cold but the Uttar Pradesh government is yet to open enough shelter homes and arrange bonfires for the poor. People are bringing their own blankets, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:51 IST
Akhilesh slams UP govt for lack of shelter homes for cold-struck poor
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the life of common man has gone awry due to the cold but the Uttar Pradesh government is yet to open enough shelter homes and arrange bonfires for the poor. With the rising cold, the hardship of the poor too has increased, but the government is ''insensitive'' to their plight, he said.

In hospitals, railway and bus stations, people can be seen braving the cold whole night without any shelter, Yadav said in a statement. ''Till now there is no arrangement from the administration to light the bonfire. The work of distributing blankets to the poor has not even started on time,'' Yadav said. The former state Chief Minister said the government was yet to place orders for blankets.

''It cannot be said when this purchase will happen and what will be the quality of the blankets supplied,'' he said. In Lucknow, the state capital, the municipal corporation and some voluntary organisations have opened a few night shelters, but they can only cater to so many people with their limited facilities, he claimed.

''In many night shelters, even quilts and mattresses are not available to protect against the cold. People are bringing their own blankets,'' he said. A considerable number of road and other accidents happen due to bad weather and the government is responsible for allowing them to happen, Yadav added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022