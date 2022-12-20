Left Menu

NASA's Mars helicopter tests new flight software capabilities on the Red Planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:16 IST
NASA's Mars helicopter tests new flight software capabilities on the Red Planet
Image Credit: Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU.

NASA's Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity, has made another successful flight on the Red Planet, 203 feet (62 meters) above the Martian surface for 55.16 seconds at a max altitude of 33 feet (10 meters).

Ingenuity logged Flight 37 on December 17, during which the tiny rotorcraft tested the new flight software capabilities. The helicopter received a major software update last month that added two major new capabilities: to avoid hazards while landing and the use of digital elevation maps for accurate navigation.

This was the fourth software upgrade for the helicopter that will allow it to safely fly up the steep terrain of the Jezero river delta.

Ingenuity took to the Martian skies for the first time on April 19th, 2021. The rotorcraft has operated way beyond its original planned mission of 30 sols, or Martian days. Last month, Ingenuity scripted history by conducting the shortest-ever flight on the Red Planet, popping up to a little over 16 feet (5 meters)for just 8 seconds.

Two Ingenuity-inspired Sample Recovery Helicopters are slated to fly to Mars as part of the Mars Sample Return campaign, a mission to return samples of rock and soil collected from the Martian surface by NASA's Perseverance rover. Scheduled for later in this decade, the mission will revolutionize humanity's understanding of the Red Planet.

The Sample Recovery Helicopters will serve as backups to NASA's Perseverance rover in transporting sample tubes to the Sample Retrieval Lander. Scientists will examine these samples from carefully selected Martian rocks using sophisticated instruments too large and too complex to send to the planet

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022