Left Menu

Scoreboard: 5th women's T20I; Ind vs AUS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 20:33 IST
Scoreboard: 5th women's T20I; Ind vs AUS
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the fifth and final women's T20I between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Australia Women Innings: Beth Mooney b Anjali Sarvani 2 Phoebe Litchfield st Richa Ghosh b Deepti Sharma 11 Tahlia McGrath st Richa Ghosh b Shafali Verma 26 Ellyse Perry c Harleen Deol b Devika Vaidya 18 Ashleigh Gardner not out 66 Grace Harris not out 64 Extras: (B-4, W-5) 9 Total:(4 wkts, 20 Overs) 196 Fall of Wickets: 8-1, 17-2, 55-3, 67-4 Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 4-1-33-0, Anjali Sarvani 3-0-30-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-46-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-0-26-0, Shafali Verma 2-0-17-1, Devika Vaidya 3-0-26-1, Radha Yadav 1-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022