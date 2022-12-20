Scoreboard: 5th women's T20I; Ind vs AUS

Scoreboard of the fifth and final women's T20I between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Australia Women Innings: Beth Mooney b Anjali Sarvani 2 Phoebe Litchfield st Richa Ghosh b Deepti Sharma 11 Tahlia McGrath st Richa Ghosh b Shafali Verma 26 Ellyse Perry c Harleen Deol b Devika Vaidya 18 Ashleigh Gardner not out 66 Grace Harris not out 64 Extras: (B-4, W-5) 9 Total:(4 wkts, 20 Overs) 196 Fall of Wickets: 8-1, 17-2, 55-3, 67-4 Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 4-1-33-0, Anjali Sarvani 3-0-30-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-46-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-0-26-0, Shafali Verma 2-0-17-1, Devika Vaidya 3-0-26-1, Radha Yadav 1-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

