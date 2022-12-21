Roads, parks to get facelift as Delhi gears up to host G20 summit next year

Several roads and parks will be beautified, trees illuminated and public art will be installed at many locations of Delhi which is slated to host the G20 summit next year, civic officials said Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified thrust areas and laid out a timeline for this work, they said.

''This will include improving road infrastructure and walkability, refurbishing signages, beautifying areas beneath flyovers, good LED lighting, illuminating trees, covering drains and replacing broken slabs, installing public art at important locations, developing modern kiosks, taking permanent measures to prevent waterlogging,'' a senior MCD official said.

The MCD has accelerated its work of giving parks, roads, walkways, and central verges a makeover in Delhi which is slated to host the G20 summit in September 2023, they said.

India assumed the yearlong presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The MCD is all set to give a new and refreshing look to the roads and streets of Delhi. The roads under the jurisdiction of the civic body will be beautified with flower beds and flowering pots, the official said.

Beatification work would be done on roads leading to Sunder Nursery, Tuglakabad Shooting Range, the park near Qutab Minar, internal market road in Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash-I, Greater Kailash-II, South Extension market and Defence Colony market, the officials said.

Also, 55 public art will be installed at important locations, the MCD said.

Trees will be illuminated at the Waste-to-Wonder Park at Sarai Kale Khan, Bharat Dharshan Park at Punjabi Bagh and Shaheedi Park, ITO as well as in markets, officials said.

The MCD has also identified locations for the installation of water fountains. These include Qutub Park, PVR Saket, Greater Kailash-II M Block Market, Waste-to-Wonder Park, Bharat Darshan Park, Shaheedi Park ITO and Ajmal Khan Park, they said.

Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said hosting the G20 summit is a matter of great pride for the country and directed officials to complete the beatification work in the given timeframe.

He also instructed officers to ensure that public toilets and roads are cleaned daily while steps are taken for the illumination of important buildings, and beatification of crucial roads, flyovers and pathways on a ''mission mode'', apart from the removal of encroachments on public land.

