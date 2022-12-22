Maha: Five caves at Ellora to be illuminated ahead of G20-related event
- Country:
- India
Five caves at the Ellora world heritage site in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will be illuminated with LED lights and the Archaeological Survey of India will try to complete the work before the city hosts a G20-related event, a senior ASI official has said.
The 'first inception meet' of Women 20 (W20) as part of India's presidency of G20 will be held in the city on February 13-14, 2023.
The Women 20, an official G20 engagement group, was set up in 2015 to ensure gender considerations figure in G20 discussions.
The ASI has already put up lights in various Ajanta caves for visitors to see the paintings made there between 400 and 650 CE, an official said on Wednesday.
ASI's superintendent archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley told PTI that they will also illuminate the inside portions of Ellora cave numbers 5, 10, 16, 29 and 32 which have paintings and sculptures. Chauley said they will try to finish the work before the G20-related event in Aurangabad in February next year.
''The lights will not harm the paintings. We are currently using them in the Ajanta caves,'' he said.
The front entry point at the Ellora caves will also be revamped along with other developmental works, Chauley said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Milan
- Kumar Chauley
- Ellora
- Women 20
- India
- Chauley
- Maharashtra
- Ajanta
- Aurangabad
ALSO READ
India is world's largest democracy, home to great diversity of faiths: US
Australia activates security apparatus after concern over 'anti-India elements'
Russian G20 Sherpa praises India for putting 'women-led development' as key priority
India exploring options to minimise impact on its students' education: Amb Kamboj
India logged 166 new coronavirus infections, while active cases declined to 4,255 from 4,345: Govt.