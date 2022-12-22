New Zuari Bridge to be inaugurated by Gadkari on Dec 26: Goa CM

The first phase of Zuari Bridge in Goa will be inaugurated on December 26, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday after inspecting the newly-constructed structure along with state PWD minister Nilesh Cabral.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be inaugurating the first phase of the bridge, located some 15 kilometres from here on the highway connecting North and South Goa districts, at 10am that day, Sawant said. The second phase would also be inaugurated soon, the chief minister added.

The bridge is part of a Rs 2,530 crore project covering a distance of 13.2 kilometres between Bambolim and Verna villages.

