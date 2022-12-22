Left Menu

Biden warns Americans: 'Leave now' if you plan Christmas travel

The United States faces "dangerous and threatening" storms in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden warned Thursday from the White House, and Americans who plan to travel to visit family or friends should leave right away. “It’s dangerous and threatening, it’s really very serious weather and it goes from Oklahoma all the way to Wyoming and Maine.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 21:46 IST
Biden warns Americans: 'Leave now' if you plan Christmas travel
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States faces "dangerous and threatening" storms in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden warned Thursday from the White House, and Americans who plan to travel to visit family or friends should leave right away.

"It's dangerous and threatening, it's really very serious weather and it goes from Oklahoma all the way to Wyoming and Maine. ... So I encourage everyone to please heed local warnings," Biden said in the Oval Office. "If you all have travel plans, leave now, not a joke. I'm sending my staff ... if they have plans to leave tomorrow, I'm telling them leave now."

A massive storm system is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, up to 2 inches (5 cm) of rain followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, and wind gusts of 60 miles (100 km) per hour and bitter cold as far south as the Mexican border. Biden, who plans to remain in Washington for the Christmas holiday on Sunday, said he will be briefed later by FEMA and the National Weather Service.

The White House has already spoken to 26 state governors in afflicted regions, he said. "This is not like a snow day, when you were a kid, this is serious stuff," Biden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022