Left Menu

Unveiling a spectacular cosmic show! Hubble peeks into our galactic neighbour

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-12-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:12 IST
Unveiling a spectacular cosmic show! Hubble peeks into our galactic neighbour
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA Acknowledgement: Josh Barrington

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope keeps on releasing stunning images of the cosmos, with the above image being one of them. The image shows part of the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small nearby galaxy that orbits our Milky Way galaxy.

This image shows part of the Tarantula Nebula's outskirts - a famously beautiful nebula located within the LMC. A frequent target for Hubble, the nebula is home to the hottest, most massive stars known.

Unlike most images of the LMC, the colour seen here is completely different. This is because a different set of filters was used in this image. The customary R filter, which selects the red light, was replaced by a filter letting through the near-infrared light. In traditional images, the hydrogen gas appears pink because it shines most brightly in the red. Here, however, other less prominent emission lines dominate in the blue and green filters.

Hubble is a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA. Since its 1990 launch, the space-based telescope has been beaming back breathtaking images, changing humanity's fundamental understanding of the universe.

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022