Fog reduces visibility in Haryana, Punjab

A thick blanket of fog enveloped Punjab and Haryana, reducing visibility Friday morning, a meteorological department official said.

Foggy conditions have brought down visibility levels in the morning at most places in the two states during this week.

According to the MeT department's weather report, Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab, recording a minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius, Patiala 6.2 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 5 degrees Celsius and Mohali 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, cold weather conditions prevailed in Mahendergarh, which recorded a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's low settled at 5.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

Karnal registered a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Ambala 7 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 8.4 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 7.6 degrees Celsius, it added.

