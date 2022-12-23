Left Menu

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Christmas celebrations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:51 IST
Delhi Police on Friday issued traffic advisory ahead of the Christmas celebrations in the national capital informing people about the diversions.

According to the advisory, churches such as Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, Nirmal Hriday Church at Majnu Ka Tila, Free Church at 10 Sansad Marg, Saint Mariam Church at Burari, Methodist Church Lodhi Road, Christ Methodist Church near St. Stephen Hospital, St. James Church at Kashmiri Gate, Church of God at Hauz Khas, St. Francis Church at Tahirpur, Emmanuel Baptist Church at Civil Lines are expecting large crowds of devotees during the Christmas Day celebrations from Saturday evening till Sunday.

Heavy traffic is likely to be witnessed near Gok Dak Khana, Rajpura Road, Ring Road Near Majnu Ka Tila, Lodhi Road, Sansad Marg, Lothian Road, Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place), Africa Avenue Road, Burari Road, Patel Chowk, Butler Road Aurobindo Marg, DBG Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Church Road, it stated.

The traffic diversion will take place from roundabout RML going towards Gol Dak Khana, from Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T point going towards Gol Dak Khana, from Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road going towards Gol Dak Khana, from Outer circle Connaught Place going towards Gok Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, the advisory said.

It further stated that vehicles should be parked in single lanes at Pandit Pant Marg, Dr Bishamber Das Marg, North Avenue Road, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road and Church Road.

