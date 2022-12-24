Left Menu

1 billion kilometres and counting: NASA's Cold Atom Lab soars through space

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-12-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 09:18 IST
1 billion kilometres and counting: NASA's Cold Atom Lab soars through space
Image Credit: NASA

Since its launch in 2018, NASA's Cold Atom Lab, the first-ever quantum physics facility aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has journeyed an estimated 1 billion kilometres in space - that's about the average distance from the Earth to Saturn - the agency tweeted on Friday.

About the size of a mini-fridge, this facility utilizes lasers to chill atoms to a temperature just above absolute zero. When these atoms reach this extremely cold temperature, they may form the fifth state of matter known as a Bose-Einstein Condensate (BEC). This is different from gasses, liquids, solids and plasmas, and it makes the quantum properties of atoms visible to the naked eye.

Cold Atom Lab's main objective is to take advantage of the microgravity environment to explore new possibilities in the realm of atomic physics and quantum science. The facility was the first to create BECs in Earth's orbit.

In 2020, the Cold Atom Lab was upgraded with new capabilities. The effort proved that such maintenance could be done without having to bring the laboratory back to Earth.

In 2021, the facility was upgraded with mixed reality to examine whether the technology could help with repairs and upgrades on the cutting-edge facility. The astronauts successfully tested a Microsoft HoloLens, a mixed reality (also known as augmented reality, or AR) headset. This was the first time a mixed reality headset was used to improve the live interaction between an astronaut and engineers on Earth. It also marked the first use of mixed reality to repair a science experiment on the station.

Plans are underway for a series of additional upgrades to the facility in the coming years.

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022