20 dead in fire at Russian nursing home
Russias emergencies ministry said on Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers 1,900 miles east of Moscow.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 13:52 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's emergencies ministry said on Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.
The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow. The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves. It was not clear how many people lived at the privately run facility or how many were in the building when the fire started.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Russian troops’ poor performance and low morale may worsen during a winter of more discontent
WRAPUP 3-Russia shells eastern front, Ukraine says, as war aims appear to shift
Russian state media lauds Putin's 'win' on Bout exchange
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants his drawings back - TASS