Left Menu

Chandigarh records 2.8 deg C, cold weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 13:53 IST
Chandigarh records 2.8 deg C, cold weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with the Union Territory of Chandigarh turning out to be the coldest place in the region by recording this season's lowest at 2.8 degrees Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many parts of both the states on Saturday morning, thus reducing visibility.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded its low at 3.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Amritsar recorded its low at 6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Faridkot experienced cold weather conditions at 5.9, 4.8, 7.7, 4.9 and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded its low at 4.6 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures in Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 3.8, 5, 3.2, 5.2, 5.8 and 6.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022