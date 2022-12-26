Left Menu

Intense cold, fog hit normal life in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 13:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Intense cold conditions and fog affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan on Monday, with sub-zero temperatures being recorded in Sikar's Fatehpur.

At a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degree Celsius, Fatehpur was recorded as the coldest place in the desert state, followed by Churu and Pilani (Jhunjhunu) where the mercury settled at 0 degree Celsius and 0.2 degree Celsius respectively on Sunday night, according to the meteorological department.

Karauli recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius, Sikar 1 degree Celsius, Alwar 2 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 2.4 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 2.7 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 3 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) and Vanasthali (Tonk) 4.4 degrees Celsius, Dholpur and Anta (Baran) 4.5 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 4.7 degrees Celsius, Dabok (Udaipur) 5 degrees Celsius, Phalodi (Jodhpur) 5.2 degrees Celsius and Bundi 5.5 degrees Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places in northern parts of the state, the weather office said.

Very dense fog also occurred at isolated areas.

