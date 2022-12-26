Locals, traders protest against alleged unlawful conversions

Local residents, traders and public representatives hit the streets here on Monday to protest against the alleged unlawful conversion by a Christian missionary in Purola.

The protesters held a procession and handed a memorandum addressed to the chief minister to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jitendra Kumar demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They also demanded the withdrawal of the FIRs lodged against five villagers who opposed the alleged conversion..

Shops remained closed till 1 pm following a call by Vyapar Mandal.

Adequate deployment had been made in the town in view of the protests.

A 'chakka jam' was also organised on Mori-Purola road briefly disrupting the traffic along the route DSP Surendra Singh Bhandari assured the protesters that an impartial probe will be conducted into the incident and cases against those who are found innocent will be withdrawn. On Saturday, right-wing Hindu outfits held a demonstration at the SDM's office, alleging that Christian missionaries are converting people from Nepal coming to Uttarkashi to work by offering them allurements.

They also submitted a memorandum addressed to Governor Gurmit Singh, demanding action.

