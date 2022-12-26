Left Menu

Assam: Three forest personnel among 13 injured in leopard attack

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:15 IST
As many as 13 people, including three forest personnel, were injured in an attack by a leopard prowling in Assam's Jorhat district on Monday, a forest official said.

The leopard was found moving around the campus of the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) in Chenijan area of the district since early morning.

The residents of the campus informed the forest department and a team rushed to the spot to capture the animal.

The big cat attacked 10 residents of the campus and three forest personnel, before fleeing the area.

Forest personnel made several attempts to tranquilise the leopard but the big cat is still at large and efforts are underway to track and capture it, he said.

The injured people were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

RFRI is surrounded by acres of forests and the leopard is suspected to have come out of there.

