Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume from Kashmere Gate in Delhi on January 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:44 IST
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from Kashmere Gate in Delhi on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh the same afternoon through Loni in Ghaziabad.

AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said the yatra, which is currently on winter break, will resume from the Hanuman Mandir in Kashmere Gate at 10 am on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad at noon.

It will make night halt in Mavikala in Baghpat.

The yatra will pass through Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on January 4 and enter Haryana though Sanauli in Panipat in the evening of January 5.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will start its journey in Haryana on January 6 morning and remain in the state for six days before entering Punjab on January 12.

Gandhi will address a rally in Panipat on January 8, Ramesh said.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, which has so far traversed more than 2,800 km through 10 states, is on a nine-day winter break.

The marchers took the break after reaching the Red Fort in Delhi on December 24.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Kashmir early next year. PTI SKC SMN

