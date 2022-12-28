Odd News Roundup: Peru communities settle scores with Christmas ritual fighting

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Peru communities settle scores with Christmas ritual fighting

Most Christmas ceremonies would be ruined if attendees threw a punch. But in Peru's mountainous south, participants of one Dec. 25 festival have exactly that in mind. On Christmas Day, hundreds of residents of Chumbivilcas province in Peru's Cusco region gather to take part in an ancient fighting ritual aimed at settling scores and resolving conflict before the year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)