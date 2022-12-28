Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 10:52 IST
Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biting cold conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with Bathinda being the coldest place in the region, according to a report issued by the Meteorological Department here.

A thick blanket of fog also enveloped many parts of both the states, thus reducing visibility.

In Punjab, Bathinda shivered at one degree Celsius, the report said.

Amritsar recorded its low at 2.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum temperature was 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Patiala, Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 6.8, 7.1, 3.5 and 4.7 degrees Celsius.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum temperature at 5.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul experienced cold weather conditions at 4 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in the state, Ambala's minimum temperature was 6.7 degrees Celsius while Hisar's low was 4.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures of Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 6.7, 8.2, 4.3 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

