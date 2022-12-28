Left Menu

Western Nepal hit by three tremors

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:52 IST
A series of earthquakes jolted different areas of Western Nepal on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Three earthquakes occurred in the Baglung district within a span of two hours and five minutes early on Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was felt with its epicentre in Adhikari Chaur at 1:23 am on Wednesday morning.

Similarly, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred with its epicentre at Khunga at 2:07 am in the morning.

The third quake, measuring 4 magnitude, occurred with its epicentre at Adhikari Chowk at 3:28 am on Wednesday morning.

The earthquake monitoring centre, however, suggested these were not aftershocks of the 2015 earthquakes, but rather fresh quakes.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the quakes.

The devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal's Gorkha district on April 25 in 2015, killing over 9,000 people in the Himalayan nation and damaging around 5,00,000 buildings.

