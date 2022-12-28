Left Menu

Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts

PTI | Athens | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:59 IST
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
  • Country:
  • Greece

Seismic experts in Greece have called an emergency meeting with civil protection authorities following a new earthquake Wednesday on an island near Athens that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.

The magnitude-4.9 quake occurred inland, near the western coast of the island of Evia, and follows an unusual pattern of seismic activity in the area.

Felt in Athens some 70 kilometers to the south, Wednesday's quake occurred after two temblors in late November on the south of the island, of magnitude 5.0 and 4.8, that had been described unusual by seismologists.

The mayor of a small town near the epicentre of the quake Wednesday said windows were shattered and minor damage to homes and businesses was reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022