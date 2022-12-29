Left Menu

PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 7,800 cr in Bengal, flag off Vande Bharat Express

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 12:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal on Friday to launch development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore in the state and flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will also chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) in Kolkata.

Among the new projects, he will lay the foundation stone and also inaugurate multiple sewerage infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,550 crore, it said.

He will inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro, launch multiple railway projects and lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri railway station.

A National Institute of Water and Sanitation named after BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be inaugurated as well, it added.

In yet another step to boost cooperative federalism, the PMO said, Modi will chair the NGC meeting in Kolkata and several Union ministers besides the chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are expected to attend the meeting.

The NGC spearheads the exercise for preventing pollution in Ganga and its tributaries and their rejuvenation.

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

