Left Menu

IRB Infrastructure Developers' SPV raises Rs 700 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:45 IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers' SPV raises Rs 700 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said its special purpose vehicle -- Udaipur Tollway Limited -- has raised Rs 700 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

According to a statement, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will use proceeds to refinance the existing project debts.

''The NCD (Non-Convertible Debenture) proceeds from refinancing would be utilised for part takeout financing of the existing project loans obtained and provide significant saving of over Rs 100 million annually at revised interest cost of nearly 8.9 per cent,'' it said in a statement.

Earlier in the quarter, it had re-financed its two SPVs under the private InvIT arm (through private placement of listed NCDs), viz Solapur Yedeshi Tollway Limited and Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Limited, it added.

It involved fixing rates for at least 5 years at optimised cost and amortization.

IRB Infrastructure is an infrastructure player in the highways segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022