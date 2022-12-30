Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan- EMSC
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck northeastern Kyrgyzstan, near the border with Kazakhstan, the European-Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC said.
