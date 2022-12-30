Left Menu

ADB grants USD 100 mn to Shriram Finance for vehicle loans to women entrepreneurs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 14:36 IST
ADB grants USD 100 mn to Shriram Finance for vehicle loans to women entrepreneurs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Multilateral funding agency Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned USD 100 million (about Rs 830 crore) to Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) to provide vehicle loans to women entrepreneurs.

The USD 100 million External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) is a five-year loan and is under SFL's Social Finance framework to provide credit towards the purchase of new and used vehicles throughout India, Shriram Finance said in a statement.

Proceeds from ADB can be used for vehicle finance for commercial purposes for BS VI compliant vehicles and electric vehicles, specifically, finance women entrepreneurs, cater to under-developed states of the country and empower and promote the social and economic status of the underserved communities, it added.

Besides the ADB loan, SFL has also successfully raised USD 250 million from US Development Finance Corporation and USD 475 million through a 144A Bond from the international market in 2022, thereby continuing to diversify its funding profile and continue its objectives for financial inclusion.

Commenting on the fundraise, SFL executive vice chairman Umesh Revankar said the company will finance for buying of vehicles and equipment in new and untapped markets to provide business opportunities and generate employment. This would empower more communities in semi-urban and rural areas to optimise their income and to have a better quality of life, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022