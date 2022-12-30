Slight increase in minimum temperatures in parts of Haryana, Punjab

The minimum temperatures on Friday registered a slight increase in parts of Haryana and Punjab, providing some respite to the people from severe cold weather conditions.

However, fog enveloped many parts of both the states, thus reducing visibility in the morning.

According to the MeT Department's weather report, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Karnal registered a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 9.5 degrees Celsius, Ambala 10.8 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 9.2 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Mohali recorded a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius, Muktsar 10 degrees Celsius, Jalandhar 10.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius and Patiala's low settled at 8 degrees Celsius.

However, Bathinda and Amritsar experienced cold weather, recording respective minimum temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius.

