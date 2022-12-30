Liberty General Insurance Organises 42 Health and Wellness Camps Across the Country

In a bid to create awareness about health check-ups and promote the importance of having a Health Insurance policy, Liberty General Insurance, one of the fastest growing General Insurance companies in India organised 42 health and eye camps in Tier I, II, & III cities for police officials, and several motor dealers and their customers in CY2022. These camps were organised under Liberty Health 360 – an in-house claims management system.

Liberty conducted the medical camps in association with various Hospitals and multi-specialty healthcare providers such as Thunga Hospital, KIMS Group of Hospitals, Apollo Spectra, Shalby Hospitals, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, Indian Pain & Spine Hospital, Park Hospital, and VRH Hospital among many others. Over 3,200 people visited the medical camps to avail facilities, including various consultations and tests, such as eye check-ups, and ECG, blood sugar and blood pressure monitoring tests, among others. There is low awareness about Health Insurance and common concerns related to it are the right age to buy, the right amount of coverage, parameters to consider before selecting a policy etc. These health camps also aimed at simplifying the underlying nuances of a Health Insurance policy. Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. These health camps were very helpful in creating health-related awareness.

Speaking about the health & wellness initiative, Mr. Rahul Sharma, President – Claims, Liberty General Insurance, said, ''The population living in India's mofussil districts and sub-tiered towns and villages often tends to neglect their health as they do not get access to basic medical facilities. We have attempted to help them get a grip on their general health levels. We hope it will enable them to proactively seek timely medical interventions and eliminate the possibility of adverse health implications.'' ''Educating and empowering the consumers with relevant information that enables them to gain access to quality healthcare – is a great way to earn that trust. Therefore the objective of these camps is to inform people at large about the significance of having a good Health insurance policy. Thus, the doctors and the Liberty representatives address the fundamental queries related to Health Insurance,'' Mr Sharma added.

While some health camps are planned in the East Zone in the next few days, Liberty's healthcare & wellness initiatives were concentrated in the North, South and West zones. More than 1,300 attendees in the North zone took advantage of eye check-ups and consultations for general health. The camps in South zone saw over 1,400 people take advantage of eye tests and consultations on women's health. Over 450 people participated in the medical camps in West zone, which focussed largely on general and women's health.

About Liberty General Insurance Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate holdings PTE Ltd — a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S., Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1,100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 29 states and UTs. Its partner network consists of about 5,100+ hospitals and more than 4,300 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, engineering insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance and property insurance among other products in India.

