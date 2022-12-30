Left Menu

AAP accuses BJP of reneging on its MCD poll promise of in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:01 IST
AAP accuses BJP of reneging on its MCD poll promise of in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the BJP of reneging on its MCD poll promise of in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the national capital.

At a press conference, AAP MLA Atishi said just before the MCD polls on December 4, the prime minister had inaugurated 3,024 flats at Kalkaji and handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen camp.

She said the BJP had told around 40,000 inhabitants of Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp, located opposite the Bhoomiheen camp, that they too will be given flats at their location.

''It's not been a month and the DDA has pasted notices at the Navjeevan and Jawahar camps, informing the people living there that they will be shifted to Narela and that the JJ clusters will be razed,'' Atishi said citing the notice.

She said the Arvind Kejriwal government will not let the BJP bulldoze the JJ clusters till the time these people get their houses.

No immediate reaction was available form the BJP.

The DDA is undertaking in-situ slum rehabilitation of 376 JJ clusters in line with PM Narendra Modi's vision to provide housing for all. The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of the JJ clusters.

Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ slum rehabilitation of three slum clusters -- Bhoomiheen camp, Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp -- is being taken up in a phased manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022