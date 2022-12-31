Parts of MP to be chilly as the new year sets in; Nowgong coldest at 8.2 degrees Celsius

A dip in temperature is expected amid New Year along with medium to dense fog and mist in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, an India Meteorological Department official said on Saturday.

The maximum temperature in several districts will go down by 3 degrees Celsius, he said.

''Medium to dense fog is likely in parts of Gwalior and Chambal division in northern Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning. Mist is likely in some parts of Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur divisions,'' senior meteorologist NP Meshram of IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.

Weather expert and former senior IMD meteorologist PK Saha said the maximum temperature of Gwalior was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, 9.3 degrees Celsius below normal. The lowest minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius in MP was recorded in Nowgong in Chhatarpur district.

''Other districts too will see dip in maximum or day temperature. Minimum temperatures may go down on Sunday. The chill is due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. North-westerly winds are coming into MP,'' Saha informed.

