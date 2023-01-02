(Update: Launched) Watch SpaceX’s first launch of 2023 on Tuesday

SpaceX is gearing up for its first launch of 2023. The Elon Musk-owned aerospace company is targeting 9:56 a.m. ET (14:56 UTC) on Tuesday, January 3 for Falcon 9's launch of the Transporter-6 mission to low-Earth orbit - the sixth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission of the company.

The mission will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. There will be 114 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, microsats, picosats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

You can watch the live webcast of this mission on the official SpaceX website, which will begin about 10 minutes prior to liftoff.

For SpaceX's first launch of 2023, we're targeting 9:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 3 for Falcon 9's sixth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission to orbit https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 30, 2022

Falcon 9's first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34 and 10 Starlink missions. Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

For the unversed, Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of satellites and spacecraft into orbit. It is the first orbital class rocket capable of reflight, which means it can be reused multiple times.

Update 1

SpaceX's Falcon 9 has launched 114 spacecraft to orbit and its first stage has landed on Landing Zone 1.