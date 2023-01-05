Expedite work on construction of civil air terminal in Punjab's Halwara: Mann to officials

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asked officials to expedite the work at the civil air terminal in Halwara here so that it is completed at the earliest.

According to an official statement, Mann, who inspected the ongoing work, said the state government has already released Rs 50 crore for early completion of the work at civil air terminal. Laying emphasis on early completion of this project, Mann said this project will further put Punjab on the map of air connectivity.

The chief minister said the timely completion of the project is the need of hour to give impetus to the economic growth of the state. He lamented that the work on this ambitious project has been hanging in fire for the last few months. According to the statement, Mann said though the project was to be completed by March 31, 2022, it has already missed its deadline ''due to callousness of previous governments''.

However, the chief minister said after assuming charge of office, his government has put the work on this project in a fast-track mode. He asked the executing agency to complete the work in the coming six months.

Mann said he will personally monitor the day-to-day progress of this work.

