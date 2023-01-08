Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck 40 km (25 miles) west of Vanuatu's town of Port-Olry, United States Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said. "Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu," said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

