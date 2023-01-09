Left Menu

Maha: Bus catches fire in Thane city; no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:28 IST
Maha: Bus catches fire in Thane city; no casualties
A civic bus parked at a depot caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze was reported around 5.20 pm on a bus of the Thane Municipal Transport, which was parked at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell. Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and the blaze was put out by 6.10 pm, he said.

While the bus was completely gutted, there were casualties in the incident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

