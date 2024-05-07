Truck Accident on Thane Road Spills Chemical Powder; No Injuries Reported

A chemical powder being transported in a truck spilled on a road after the vehicle met with an accident in Maharashtra's Thane district, disrupting traffic briefly on the route, civic officials said on Tuesday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at 11.42 pm on Monday at Kalyan Phata, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. The truck carrying 25 tonnes of phthalic anhydride was heading from Taloja in Navi Mumbai to Dahej in Gujarat when it hit another truck and tilted towards one side.

Around three tonnes of the chemical then spilled on the road, the official said. Traffic movement on the road was affected for about half-an-hour, he said.

Local firemen and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. The road was later cleared of the spillage, the official said.

Phthalic anhydride is used for a broad range of applications spanning from the plastics industry to the synthesis of resins, agricultural fungicides and amines.

