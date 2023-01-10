Left Menu

Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-01-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 12:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Biting cold conditions prevailed at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday while dense fog reduced visibility in the early hours of the morning.

In Punjab, Bathinda shivered at 2.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, according to a meteorological department report.

Amritsar recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius and Ludhiana 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.9 degrees Celsius in Patiala, 10.4 degrees Celsius in Pathankot, 6 degrees Celsius in Faridkot and 6.5 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius in Ambala, 4.3 degrees Celsius in Hisar, 8.5 degrees Celsius in Karnal, 5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul, 7.2 degrees Celsius in Rohtak and 4 degrees Celsius in Sirsa.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

