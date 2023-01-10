President William Ruto creates State Climate Change Department

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:48 IST
In the rest of the changes, The President has tasked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with driving reforms in the coffee sector, in addition to his previous duties.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

President William Ruto has created a State Department for Environment and Climate Change to underline the government's commitment to protecting Kenya from the adverse effects of global warming.

The new department will sit in the Ministry of Environment.

The change is contained in a new Executive Order issued on Monday. The Ministry will also house the department for Forestry.

In the rest of the changes, The President has tasked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with driving reforms in the coffee sector, in addition to his previous duties.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will oversee the delivery of Government services.

The Ministry of Health will have two State Departments-Medical Services and Professional Standards, each with a principal secretary.

Three state departments-Investments Promotion, Trade and Industry are in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

(With Inputs from APO)

