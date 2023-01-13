Left Menu

Thunberg: Germany 'embarrassing itself' by clearing coal mine activists

Climate activist Greta Thunberg condemned the forced removal of protesters from an abandoned village in western Germany as outrageous during a visit to the site, where demonstrators have dug in to try to stop the expansion of a coal mine.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:46 IST
Thunberg: Germany 'embarrassing itself' by clearing coal mine activists
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Climate activist Greta Thunberg condemned the forced removal of protesters from an abandoned village in western Germany as outrageous during a visit to the site, where demonstrators have dug in to try to stop the expansion of a coal mine. "Germany is really embarrassing itself right now," said Thunberg, who said the expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine run by energy firm RWE was absurd in 2023.

"The science is clear: we need to keep the carbon in the ground," she told reporters in Luetzerath on Friday. She said "police violence" used in the removals was outrageous.

Thunberg said she plans to join a demonstration on Saturday that will "show what people power looks like, what democracy looks like - that when government and corporations act like this, destroying the environment ... the people step up." For over two years demonstrators have occupied Luetzerath, a village in the brown-coal district of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, to stop the expansion of the mine.

Following a court decision allowing RWE to proceed with the expansion, hundreds of police in riot gear moved in on Wednesday morning, clearing barricades erected by the activists. Police have said that it could take weeks to resolve the standoff over the coal mine expansion, which activists see as a symbol of Berlin's failing climate policy amid an energy crisis in Europe's biggest economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023