Who proposed concretisation of roads in Mumbai? Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday sought to know who proposed the concretisation of nearly 400 km of roads in Mumbai, days after he alleged irregularities in tenders floated to repair the roads. Talking to reporters, Thackeray also asked whether there was a timeline to complete the road works. He also asked that when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has no public representative, mayor or standing committee, how fair is it for the administrator to propose and himself sanction the concretisation of roads.

The BMC's term ended in March last year and its elections are overdue. Thackeray had on Friday alleged that tenders for the concretisation of roads in Mumbai were floated at a higher price for the benefit of contractors and the same should be scrapped. New contracts worth more than Rs 6,000 crore had been issued to concretise 400 km of roads in the city, he had said.

On Monday, Thackeray asked, "Who proposed the concretisation of roads because local representatives like corporators propose road repairs?'' He said there are small lanes where asphalt (for road coating) has been used for years. In the case of Peddar Road and Marine Drive, there is asphalt mastic (coating) and they are still in good condition.

