CIDCO amends policy, now consent of only 51 pc members required for redevelopment of buildings in Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra government's City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Friday said it has made changes in its reconstruction policy wherein a building can be redeveloped with the consent of only 51 per cent members of a housing society instead of the earlier 100 per cent. As per the directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadanvis, the CIDCO has adopted the procedures laid down by Maharashtra government and amended its building reconstruction policy, it said in a release. ''The CIDCO has included a provision that the building can be reconstructed with the consent of only 51 per cent of the members of the housing society instead of the earlier 100 per cent,'' the town planning authority in Navi Mumbai said. Generally, plots are allotted on lease by the CIDCO, subject to the provisions of the Navi Mumbai Disposal of Land (amendment) Regulations, 2008 (earlier, New Bombay Disposal of Land Regulations, 1975). As per the lease agreement, a housing society needs to obtain prior written permission from the CIDCO for demolishing the existing structure and constructing a new building in its place. In order to facilitate faster reconstruction of old buildings on CIDCO plots in Navi Mumbai, this important decision has been taken, it added. A separate policy was prepared by the CIDCO in 2013 regarding the reconstruction of buildings. As per this policy, permission of all members of the housing society was required for reconstruction of the building, the release said. But as per the amended policy, in order to obtain permission for reconstruction of a building, 51 per cent of the total members of the housing society will be required to submit their written consent in the form of an affidavit to the CIDCO. Barring this change, the rest of the terms and conditions of the policy will remain the same, it said.

