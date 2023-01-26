EU sues Bulgaria and Slovakia over renewable energy development

The European Commission on Thursday said it had decided to sue Bulgaria and Slovakia over their failure to transpose the EU's Renewable Energy Directive into national legislation.

The Commission also sued Hungary regarding its export restrictions on building materials.

Ireland was also sued for failing to transpose the Water Framework Directive into national law, while Bulgaria, Ireland, Greece, Italy, Latvia and Portugal were sued for failing to prevent invasive alien species damaging European nature.

