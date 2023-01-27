Left Menu

Rains likely in Maha's Marathwada region, winter temperatures may dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius: Official

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 19:34 IST
Some districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region might get showers over the next 48 hours and see a dip in winter temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius, an official said on Friday.

The change in weather is due to easterlies and westerlies, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada University meteorologist KK Dakhore said.

''Rainfall is likely in Aurangabad on Saturday, and in Jalna and Nanded on Sunday. The minimum temperatures in Marathwada region might dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius,'' he said.

Aurangabad and nearby districts have seen drizzles in the past two days.,

