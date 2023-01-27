Rains likely in Maha's Marathwada region, winter temperatures may dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius: Official
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Some districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region might get showers over the next 48 hours and see a dip in winter temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius, an official said on Friday.
The change in weather is due to easterlies and westerlies, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada University meteorologist KK Dakhore said.
''Rainfall is likely in Aurangabad on Saturday, and in Jalna and Nanded on Sunday. The minimum temperatures in Marathwada region might dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius,'' he said.
Aurangabad and nearby districts have seen drizzles in the past two days.,
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ensure no rules are broken in following CM, DCM instructions: Maharashtra govt
Maharashtra: Woman seriously injured after being hit by bus in Thane
Ten persons killed, several injured after private bus collides with truck on Nashik- Ahmednagar highway in Maharashtra on Friday morning: police.
Metro 2A and Metro 7 to be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 19: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra governors must follow Vice President Dhankhar's advice: NCP