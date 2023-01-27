Left Menu

Work on one of two tunnels of Airoli-Katai Naka project complete; daylighting takes place in Maha CM's presence

The final blast for daylighting of the left side tunnel that is being constructed beneath the Parsik Hills in Thane district as part of the Airoli-Katai Naka road corridor took place on Friday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.Daylighting is the engineering term used when a tunnel is complete and open from both sides.The Airoli-Katai Naka project comprises two tunnels being built as per the New Austrian Tunnelling Method NATM, an on-ground road stretch and an elevated corridor, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials helming the work said.The blast was a controlled one.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:02 IST
Work on one of two tunnels of Airoli-Katai Naka project complete; daylighting takes place in Maha CM's presence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The final blast for 'daylighting' of the left side tunnel that is being constructed beneath the Parsik Hills in Thane district as part of the Airoli-Katai Naka road corridor took place on Friday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

Daylighting is the engineering term used when a tunnel is complete and open from both sides.

The Airoli-Katai Naka project comprises two tunnels being built as per the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), an on-ground road stretch and an elevated corridor, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials helming the work said.

''The blast was a controlled one. Some 67 per cent of the overall tunnelling work is complete. The Airol-Katai Naka project will cut the distance between Kalyan-Dombivali and Navi Mumbai by 7 kilometres and will greatly benefit passengers who have to take a long detour from Mahape or Thane,'' an official said.

It will greatly help residents of Airoli, Navi Mumbai, Mumbra, Kalyan, Dombivli ,Thane and Mumbai, and the state government is committed to completing such projects quickly to give relief to motorists and bring about development, said CM Shinde.

The left side tunnel is now complete and the right side will be completed soon, MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023