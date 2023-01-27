Work on one of two tunnels of Airoli-Katai Naka project complete; daylighting takes place in Maha CM's presence

The final blast for 'daylighting' of the left side tunnel that is being constructed beneath the Parsik Hills in Thane district as part of the Airoli-Katai Naka road corridor took place on Friday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

Daylighting is the engineering term used when a tunnel is complete and open from both sides.

The Airoli-Katai Naka project comprises two tunnels being built as per the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), an on-ground road stretch and an elevated corridor, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials helming the work said.

''The blast was a controlled one. Some 67 per cent of the overall tunnelling work is complete. The Airol-Katai Naka project will cut the distance between Kalyan-Dombivali and Navi Mumbai by 7 kilometres and will greatly benefit passengers who have to take a long detour from Mahape or Thane,'' an official said.

It will greatly help residents of Airoli, Navi Mumbai, Mumbra, Kalyan, Dombivli ,Thane and Mumbai, and the state government is committed to completing such projects quickly to give relief to motorists and bring about development, said CM Shinde.

The left side tunnel is now complete and the right side will be completed soon, MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said.

