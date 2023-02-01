Left Menu

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 09:40 IST
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch
Image Credit: NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

The Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS), one of the key science instruments aboard the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), is back to full scientific operations. The instrument experienced a communications delay on January 15 and the investigation revealed that a galactic cosmic ray, a type of high-energy radiation from outside our solar system that can interfere with electrical systems, was probably the cause.

The investigation was carried out by the U.S. space agency NASA and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) teams.

Webb engineers rebooted NIRISS, following which its telemetry data demonstrated normal timing, and to fully confirm, the team scheduled a test observation. On January 28, the team sent commands to the instrument to perform the observation, and the results confirmed on January 30 NIRISS is back to full scientific operations, NASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are now happy to report that Webb's NIRISS instrument is back online, and is performing optimally," said Julie Van Campen, Webb Integrated Science Instrument Module (ISIM) systems engineer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

NIRISS, one of Webb's four scientific instruments, provides near-infrared imaging and spectroscopic capabilities and is the only instrument capable of aperture mask interferometry. It has the unique ability to capture images of bright objects at a resolution greater than the other imagers.

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023