Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

In a growing controversy, Republican leaders warn that President Donald Trump's threat to indict Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could impede congressional confirmation processes. The move has sparked widespread concern over the independence of the U.S. central bank.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune joined colleagues urging a speedy conclusion to the criminal investigation into Powell's alleged misconduct linked to Fed renovations. Their aim is to uphold the Federal Reserve's autonomy, crucial for setting interest rates amidst political fluctuations.

Senator Thom Tillis and other key Republicans stand against perceived political interference, which they fear undermines the Fed's role. The probe dovetails with broader tensions between the Trump administration and congressional Republicans over various issues.

