Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief
Republican lawmakers express concerns over an investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which threatens congressional confirmation of nominees. The probe, prompted by Trump administration, raises questions about Fed's independence. Lawmakers stress quick resolution to maintain confidence in the central bank amid allegations and economic implications.
In a growing controversy, Republican leaders warn that President Donald Trump's threat to indict Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could impede congressional confirmation processes. The move has sparked widespread concern over the independence of the U.S. central bank.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune joined colleagues urging a speedy conclusion to the criminal investigation into Powell's alleged misconduct linked to Fed renovations. Their aim is to uphold the Federal Reserve's autonomy, crucial for setting interest rates amidst political fluctuations.
Senator Thom Tillis and other key Republicans stand against perceived political interference, which they fear undermines the Fed's role. The probe dovetails with broader tensions between the Trump administration and congressional Republicans over various issues.
