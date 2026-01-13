Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral weight-loss medications could seize a substantial share of the GLP-1 market by 2030, said a Novo Nordisk executive. The pharmaceuticals giant expects pills to comprise a larger portion of the market than originally anticipated.

With the U.S. launch of an oral version of Wegovy, Novo Nordisk is targeting groups such as men and younger patients, who have traditionally been under-represented in GLP-1 usage. This comes as a better understanding of the consumer-driven obesity market emerges, where many patients pay out of pocket.

Novo highlights the importance of a robust U.S. release, hoping it will create a 'global halo effect' for other markets. Meanwhile, competitor Eli Lilly plans to introduce an oral option outside the U.S., anticipating swift approval.

