Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

Ukraine has taken a significant step in its industrial strategy by awarding development rights for the Dobra lithium deposit to Dobra Lithium Holdings. This decision comes under a production sharing agreement, as confirmed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Dobra's shareholders, TechMet and Rock Holdings, are set to invest at least $179 million in the venture. This includes $12 million allocated for exploration and an audit of the reserves, according to Svyrydenko's statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The consortium's connections have drawn attention, especially after The New York Times reported links to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

