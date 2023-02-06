Israel prepared to help Turkey after major earthquake

Israel on Monday said it was prepared to aid Turkey after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck the central part of the country and in northwest Syria and was also felt in parts of Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel's security forces were ready to provide any assistance needed and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said a swift aid programme was being prepared.

