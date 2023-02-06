Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 284, vice president says

The death toll has risen to 284 from an earthquake which shook Turkey's south early on Monday, with 2,323 people injured, Vice President Fuat Oktay told a news conference.

He said 70 people were killed in the province of Kahramanmaras, where the quake epicenter was located, along with 20 people in Osmaniye, 18 in Sanliurfa, 14 in Diyarbakir and 13 in Adiyaman.

