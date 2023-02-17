Left Menu

Scientists get first clear look at star formation, gas, and dust in nearby galaxies, thanks to Webb telescope

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-02-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 08:11 IST
Image Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, and J. Lee (NOIRLab). Image processing: A. Pagan (STScI)

Scientists are getting their first look at star formation, gas, and dust in nearby galaxies with unprecedented clarity, thanks to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby Galaxies (PHANGS) collaboration, involving more than 100 researchers from around the globe, is carrying out the largest survey of nearby galaxies in Webb's first year of science operations.  

In its first few months of science operations, Webb observed five of the 19 spiral galaxies the team is studying. These include Galaxy M74, NGC 7496, IC 5332, NGC 1365, and NGC 1433. The above picture is of NGC 1433, a barred spiral galaxy with a particularly bright core surrounded by double star-forming rings.

Images captured by Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) uncover intricate structures within galaxies, cavernous bubbles of gas where forming stars have released energy into their surrounding environment. In some regions of these galaxies, this web of features appears built from both individual and overlapping shells and bubbles where young stars are releasing energy, the researchers said.

"The PHANGS team has spent years observing these galaxies at optical, radio, and ultraviolent wavelengths using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array, and the Very Large Telescope's Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer," said team member Adam Leroy of the Ohio State University.

Until now, the earliest stages of a star formation have remained out of view because of the gas and dust surrounding them. However, Webb can pierce through the dust to connect the missing puzzle pieces, thanks to its powerful infrared capabilities.

The team's initial findings were recently published in a special focus issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

 

